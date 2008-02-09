Collaborate with Co-Workers Using Google Apps Team Edition



If you've always wished your workplace or school would take advantage of the Google Apps suite but it just isn't happening, Google has released a new, free Google Apps Team Edition designed to implement Google Apps collaboration with nothing more than a set of work email addresses. Once you sign up with Google Apps Team Edition, you and your co-workers can collaborate using Google Docs, Gcal, Gtalk, and a Google Start Page to bring it all together. There's no Gmail integration since you're using your work emails, but it's a very simple and effective new way to centralise work collaboration via Google Apps. Thanks Bryan!