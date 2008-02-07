Check Gmail from the Couch with Your Apple Remote



Mac only: Gmail user Vic Shih has released a set of actions for controlling Gmail via remote control. Apple remote control fans may remember our previous post on freeware iRed Lite, which lets you assign actions to the various remote buttons. Vic has done just that, and offered the files for download. Setting this up is a little tricky for iRed Lite newbs, so let me walk you through it.

First you've got to have iRed Lite installed and running. Download Vic's .ZIP file of iRed Lite actions and extract it. In iRed Lite, create a new layer—to do so, launch the iRed Lite editor, and from the drop-down to the right of the "Go to Layer..." select box, choose "New Layer." Enter a layer title (I used "Gmail") then click on the triangle on the bottom right of the editor to expand the panel and reveal more options. Click the + sign under Applications, and name it "Gmail." Then click the + sign under Groups and call it, say, "Email." Now click on the "Import..." button and select an action from the .ZIP file you just extracted. Do this for each action.

Then, once all the actions are listed in the Gmail->Email group, select one, then select a button on the remote map. In the "Button" tab on the left, click the "Assign Action" button to associate that action with the button. Wash, rinse, and repeat for each action and button. Press the Save button when you're done. Here's what my completed mapping looked like:

Now, assuming you're logged into Gmail and using Firefox, you can move between coversations, open messages, increase and decrease text size, and more using your trusty little remote. Fun! Admittedly iRed Lite isn't the most stable or user-friendly app in the world, but if you've got a Mac Mini in the living room, this is a nifty way to check your email from the couch. Vic's actions are a free download. (Thanks, Vic!)