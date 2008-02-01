Change the Default "Save As" Location in All Office Versions

CNET's Worker's Edge blog compiles the options and buttons that need pushing to change the default "Save As" location in Microsoft Office programs, dating all the way back to Office 97 apps. Some versions make it pretty obvious where the setting is, but, just to make you work for it, the dialogue doesn't seem to be in the same place, even on different apps inside the same Office suite. In Office 2007, however, it's almost universal: Click the "Office" button, choose "Word/Excel/PowerPoint Options," select the "Save" menu on the left and change the "Default file location." It's one of those settings that isn't too hard to find, but many (including myself) never get around to. For more MS Office tweaking, check out Rick Broida's tips to make Word less annoying.