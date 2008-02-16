Calculate Your 2008 Tax Rebate

US-centric: Thanks to the economic stimulus package President Bush just signed into law, eligible U.S. taxpayers will receive a tax rebate—and the Consumerism Commentary blog put together a handy calculator to figure out exactly how much. Plug your income and other tax info from your 2007 return into the calculator and get back the rebate amount (if you qualify). Apparently this rebate doesn't affect your 2007 taxes; instead you'll get it this coming summer 2008.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink