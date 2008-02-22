Build Your Grocery List While You Plan Your Meals at Tasty Planner

Recipe web site Tasty Planner adds an excellent layer of planning to the traditional recipe search with daily recipe planning tools and a built-in grocery list generator for everything on your list. We've seen a lot of recipe searches in the past, but with its drag-and-drop meal planning, it's arrangeable and customisable grocery list, and it's all-around attractive and fun-to-use interface, Tasty Planner actually demonstrates a lot of promise as a recipe search site that you could actually integrate with your daily life.
