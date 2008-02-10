Build an Attractive Charging Station On the Cheap

DIY web site Instructables turns a brown box, plush cloth, and a couple of extension cords into an attractive, inconspicuous charging station on the cheap. We've seen a lot of DIY charging solutions, but this $20 charging station adds that touch of suede-looking class that our previously posted charging stations have always been missing.
