Browse Your Digital Photos in 3D Stacks with PicMe



Windows only: Freeware application PicMe scans your digital photo library and displays your pics in a flashy 3D-ish stacked interface. PicMe is primarily an image browser, and that's what it's best at, but you can also use it to share photos, either with photo sharing webapps like Flickr, Picasa Web Albums, or Facebook, or with PicMe contacts. The free version allows you to share 200 print-quality photos, so that's probably not your best choice for uploading your pics to the internet unless you really don't post that many photos. Either way, the interface itself brings a fresh way to browse your photos that may help liven up the way you interact with your photo library.