A week-long boycott of eBay has been announced via YouTube. The boycott is protesting against recent changes - including fee increases and the removal of the seller's ability to leave negative feedback on buyers. It's not known how many eBayers are participating in the boycott, although eBay has responded to some of their claims in a CNET article.
