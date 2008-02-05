Better YouTube Firefox Extension Updated with New Features



Firefox only: Just uploaded a new release of the Better YouTube Firefox extension, a compilation of user scripts that enhance YouTube. The update fixes bugs due to a site redesign, and adds features like an alternate video player that does not autoplay (but does auto-load video in the background while it's paused) and a handy link to download the video you're watching. Current users can get the update through Firefox's Add-ons dialog; everyone else, hit the link to download.