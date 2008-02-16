Better YouTube Firefox Extension Back on Its Feet

Just released an updated version of the Better YouTube Firefox extension, with fixes to the alternate video player and international support. Download Better YouTube fresh here; current users can hit Update in Firefox's Add-ons dialog.
