Better Organise Your Tabs with Tree Style Tab



Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Tree Style Tab adds folder-tree-like navigation to your tab management, organising tabs based on the order in which they were opened and the pages they originated from. The main idea behind Tree Style Tab is that you can keep track of the relations of your open tabs to each other so you can always follow the breadcrumb trail back to where you started—especially handy when you're researching something and end up with an endless pile of unorganised tabs. The extension's options are highly configurable, allowing you to customise the tab bar location, behaviour of new tabs, and more. Tree Style Tab is free, works wherever Firefox does (including Firefox 3 betas).