Better Gmail Loves You with Fixes and Features



Firefox only: Happy Valentine's Day, Better Gmail users! A nasty bug and some Firefox 3 issues have kept some of you from using the extension in the last few days, but no more. New fixes and improvements are fresh out of the oven like pink icing-slathered Valentine's Day cupcakes: the latest version 0.3.3 restores our beloved Hide Spam Count feature, Brent Nef's amazing Modfied Gmail Macros script, includes Firefox 3 Beta 3 compatibility, and fixes the hanging inbox bug (caused by the Google Reader Integration script, which, sadly, was our one casualty). Grab the latest version of Better Gmail 2 using Firefox's built-in Find Updates button, or hit the link to grab the download. Better Gmail 2 is, of course, a free download for Firefox users.