Best Gear for Winter Cycling

Cyclist Matt Haughey is logging some serious miles despite the Oregon winter, and describes what gear keeps him from freezing his tuckus off in the saddle (and hanging his bike up in the fall):

The thing holding me back and hanging up my bike each fall was simply being too cold when riding. While I could handle cold temps on my legs, it was mostly my ears and hands freezing from lack of coverage. Also, I avoided riding in the rain, which in Oregon can be the majority of winter days. This winter I decided to spend a few weeks and a few hundred dollars testing out everything I could find to try and get some comfort when temps got cold and the weather turned wet.

Like Matt says, this gear ain't cheap, but it might be as expensive as an indoor gym membership. Any winter cyclists or runners have gear you love and would freeze without? Tell us about it in the comments.