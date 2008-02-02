Belvedere gets another quick update to version 0.2.1, fixing a small but show-stopping bug. If you downloaded 0.2 this morning, head on back and pick up 0.2.1 from the download page.
Belvedere gets another quick update to version 0.2.1, fixing a small but show-stopping bug. If you downloaded 0.2 this morning, head on back and pick up 0.2.1 from the download page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink