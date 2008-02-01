Belvedere Automated File Manager Gets New Features, New Look

Windows only: Lifehacker's very own automated file manager, Belvedere, has hit its second release. Among various bug fixes, Belvedere can now set up rules to match multiple requirements and you can now edit your existing rules. Also, HUGE thanks to John from What Cheer for the excellent new Belvedere icon. It's oh so lovable. Hit the jump for a closer look Belvedere's latest and greatest features.



Head to the download page to grab the latest version, and to install it just replace the old Belvedere.exe file with the new. I didn't add multiple actions in the 0.2 release as I had discussed in the roadmap, since the more I thought about it the less it seemed necessary, but if anyone's dying for this feature, let me know. I also added the option to send files to the recycle bin rather than permanently deleting them, which is obviously a much less worrisome way to point an automated tool at your files. Finally, I changed the time between scans to once every 5 minutes, since most readers felt once a minute was far too often. In a future release, I'll try to make this a user-defined setting.

It's only been tested on my computer, so give it a try and let's hear how it works for you in the comments.