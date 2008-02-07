Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Back Up to Friends' Hard Drives with Zoogmo

Windows only: Want a place to stash your files but lack a home server or need more than Mozy's free 2 GB? Zoogmo, a peer-to-peer file backup program, lets you utilise your buddies (the ones with huge hard drives, anyways) for reciprocal backup. After you both install the client software, you can search each other out and trade files back and forth in an interface familiar to anybody who's done some file-sharing. Each file, however, can only be 50 MB during Zoogmo's beta period, so don't expect to trade many video files (or large databases). Zoogmo is a free download for Windows systems only, requires a free sign-up to use.

Zoogmo [via Download Squad]

Comments

  • Jenny Guest

    For all online backup and storage related info, I recommend this website:

    http://www.BackupReview.info

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles