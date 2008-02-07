Back Up to Friends' Hard Drives with Zoogmo

Windows only: Want a place to stash your files but lack a home server or need more than Mozy's free 2 GB? Zoogmo, a peer-to-peer file backup program, lets you utilise your buddies (the ones with huge hard drives, anyways) for reciprocal backup. After you both install the client software, you can search each other out and trade files back and forth in an interface familiar to anybody who's done some file-sharing. Each file, however, can only be 50 MB during Zoogmo's beta period, so don't expect to trade many video files (or large databases). Zoogmo is a free download for Windows systems only, requires a free sign-up to use.