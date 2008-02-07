Avoid Downloading Fake Torrents with SeedPeer

BitTorrent tracker SeedPeer ensures quality torrents by verifying downloads before it seeds them in its verified torrents section. That means that if you've ever spent hours downloading a torrent to find that you'd been duped by a fake download, you should be able to download with confidence from SeedPeer's verified torrents. Of course, with a little know-how you can eliminate most bad torrents and avoid downloading fakes from any tracker.
