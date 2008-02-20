Automatically Organise Email Messages in Outlook

Outlook user Adam Wright describes how he automatically filters incoming messages and uses flags to create a to-do list folder alongside his inbox.
Outlook's "Follow Up" folder (normally two folders below the "Inbox" folder) only shows emails with a follow-up flag assigned to it. By using follow-up flags, I can now use my "Follow Up" folder as my todo list (notice I changed the name of my "Follow Up" folder to "To Do").
We like to separate our email from our to-do's around here, but that's not everyone's cup of tea. Adam's method could easily be used in any mail client that supports flags or tags (like Thunderbird), too.
Thanks for this post. A great plugin/add-on for Outlook that I found 3 weeks ago is Outlook Track-It. It basically downloaded a toolbar for outlook, where you can select options to flag your emails and remind you to follow up. It's amazing for followup/GTD functionality in general.