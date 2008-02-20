Have a say in Australia's future via the Oz Ideas Wiki

The Prime Minister is inviting 1,000 experts to attend the Australia 2020 Summit in April to discuss the direction we want our country to go in. Blogger Jim Rettew decided that "working stiffs, tradies and bloggers" probably have better ideas for this country than the appointed experts so he set up a Wiki to collect ideas from "the rest of the 20,699,000 people in Oz".

Jim hopes to present the top 50 ideas (as voted on by visitors to the site) at the Summit. There's a petition on the site which he'll use to try to cadge an invite to present the ideas at the Summit.

Jim also emailed me today to say he's created a YouTube video of Kevin Rudd breakdancing to help promote the Wiki. I've been too scared to check it out, but it's there if you're curious.

