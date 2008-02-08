Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- How can I make myself spend less time dicking around online?
- Is there a way, in Outlook 2003, to populate the auto-complete field from addresses culled in the Exchange mailbox?
- What would you do with a fresh install of Ubuntu 6.06, perfectly functioning LAMP configuration and a 200GB hard drive with a high speed connection?
- What small present can I send a bunch of very overworked guys?
