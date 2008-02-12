Arrange the Window Buttons in GNOME

Want to rearrange the window-top buttons in your GNOME-based Linux system? The FOSSwire blog shows how to put your titlebar in any order you please, using the ever-helpful gconf-editor tool. Launch the editor, browse through the folder trees to Apps->Metacity->General, then find "button_layout" in the right-hand pane. Double-clicking on the "Value" field lets you rearrange (or remove) the four known buttons on either side of the windows (separated by a colon), so you can get Mac-style left-focused buttons, a minimalist menu-only look, or anything else you'd like. If you mess up too badly, you can right-click the button_layout item and "Unset" to restore its default values. Hit the link below for more guidance on using gconf-editor and tweaking the window settings.