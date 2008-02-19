Answer a Lifehacker US Career Poll to Win an iPod Touch!

Things are tough out there on the job market, but even if the pink slip-issuing grim reaper visits your desk this week, you can take comfort in a shiny new iPod. Thanks to our sponsor, Career Builder, one lucky respondent to today's poll will win an 8GB iPod touch. Just pop in your response, vote, then send us your email address using the text box below the poll results for your chance to snag the free iPod touch.

AU - this competition is being run by Lifehacker US but I can't see anything in the terms & conditions that says US only so go for it. :)

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Standard contest rules apply.