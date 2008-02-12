Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

All I want for Valentine's Day

dinosaur.png
Is a customisable robot dinosaur.

Yes, I agree that VD has been crassly commercialised and it's really nauseating for the single folk out there.

But no-one's making you buy the crappy pre-written card, the box of supermarket choccies or the wilted roses. Use some imagination and give something personal.

If your loved one shares your geeky tendencies, then don't say it with roses, say it with geekery. :) Unlock Warrant's Cherry Pie for her on Guitar Hero. Let her kick your arse at Wii Cow Racing. Hunt down her favourite classic game from the discount bin at EB and install it on her computer. Promise you'll sit through "Pirates of Silicon Valley" or "Real Genius" with her (again). Get her an xkcd t-shirt. Buy the 2nd controller for your console game of choice so she can play with you. Stop raiding with your World of Warcraft guild for one night and level up your lowbie Warcraft toons together like you keep promising you will.

Are you planning anything for Valentine's Day? If you have any awesome geeky.gift ideas I'd love to hear them.

Disclaimer: This list is not entirely my own personal wish list. I have no wish to play Cherry Pie on Guitar Hero.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles