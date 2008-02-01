Add Work/Life Balance to Your Weekly Review

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Weekly reviews, the time Getting Things Done acolytes slot for themselves to look over their task lists and work systems, are an effective way of keeping a productivity system running smooth, as Gina has shown. The Lifehack.org blog recommends considering a few additions to your reviews, going past cranking widgets to look at other productivity factors. For example:

Social Review. What social activities will you be doing in the upcoming week? A lot of social events are spontaneous, but knowing when you want to visit with friends or family can make organising your work easier. If you know about an event ahead of time, it can help schedule your work to avoid conflicts later.

Point well taken—if you don't schedule and prioritise your social obligations, they can pile up, throw off your schedule, and leave social contacts disappointed after last-minute cancellations—kind of like, uh, work. What goals and tasks do you give serious review to every week? Share your schedule in the comments.

12 Ways to Upgrade Your Weekly Review [Lifehack.org]

