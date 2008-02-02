Add Tabs to PuTTY with PuTTY Connection Manager

Got more than one SSH connection you need to keep open in uber-helpful terminal app PuTTY? Want to keep multiple SSH windows open in one full-screen window? The free PuTTY Connection Manager app does that and more. The free download only requires you to point it toward your existing PuTTY installation, but once you launch it, you'll notice a slick new "Connection Manager" toolbar, have the ability to theme your windows, and make other helpful and slick-looking adjustments. PuTTY Connection Manager is a free download for Windows systems and works wherever PuTTY does. For more Windows terminal tweaking, try PuTTY Tray and PortaPutTTY.