Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Add Search Bookmarklets to Your iPhone or iTouch Home Screen with Springlets


iPhone/iPod touch web site Springlets adds quick search bookmarklets to your device's home screen for commonly searched sites like Wikipedia, IMDB, and a handy Google I'm Feeling Lucky search, among others. If you're using an iPhone, Springlets can also add speed-dial shortcuts to the home screen. On the iPhone, more even than on your desktop, loading entire web pages just to find a search box is a major waste of time, which makes Springlets a brilliant little idea. I've been using the WebSearch app for these kind of searches, but if you're not jailbroken or you'd prefer these links directly on your home screen, Springlets to the rescue. It's like the fine art of keyword bookmarking, only for your phone.

Springlets [via Steve Rubel]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles