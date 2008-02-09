Add Search Bookmarklets to Your iPhone or iTouch Home Screen with Springlets



iPhone/iPod touch web site Springlets adds quick search bookmarklets to your device's home screen for commonly searched sites like Wikipedia, IMDB, and a handy Google I'm Feeling Lucky search, among others. If you're using an iPhone, Springlets can also add speed-dial shortcuts to the home screen. On the iPhone, more even than on your desktop, loading entire web pages just to find a search box is a major waste of time, which makes Springlets a brilliant little idea. I've been using the WebSearch app for these kind of searches, but if you're not jailbroken or you'd prefer these links directly on your home screen, Springlets to the rescue. It's like the fine art of keyword bookmarking, only for your phone.