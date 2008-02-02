Add "Now Playing" Status Message to Pidgin with MusicTracker

Windows/Linux only: The MusicTracker plug-in for Pidgin displays music you're currently listening to on your computer as your status message with the free, open source chat application, Pidgin. MusicTracker supports any of your Pidgin accounts (e.g., AIM, Gtalk, Yahoo, etc.) and a wide range of music players, from Amarok or XMMS on Linux to iTunes and foobar2000 on Windows. If you're not the best at setting status messages, a simple plug-in like MusicTracker is a fun and simple way to keep that status set and changing so you're not "out to lunch" for weeks on end.