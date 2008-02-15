Add New Document Templates to GNOME's Right-Click Menu

Tired of seeing just an "Empty file" option when you right-click to create a new document on your Linux desktop? In GNOME-based systems, the key to expanding your options lies in the "Templates" directory inside your home folder, according to the Tombuntu blog. Simply open a program you want to have available for right-click creation, save a blank file with the name you want to see in the menu (like "Text file" or "New GIMP image," for instance), and save it in the Templates folder. In my case, I ended up with a bunch of working templates but generic file icons, so I went in and manually changed them to reflect their opening programs. It's just another step in making your Linux desktop a familiar one, but it's also a decent time saver.