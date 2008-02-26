Add Keyword Search to Safari with Keywurl



Mac OS X only: Freeware Safari plug-in Keywurl brings the time-saving convenience of keyword searches to Safari, allowing users to type something like imdb Semi-Pro into the address bar to search IMDB rather than first going to the home page. Granted, this functionality comes built in to Firefox, and with a few tweaks to Firefox you can really supercharge your address bar with keyword bookmarks and searches, but for anyone who sticks with Safari for its raw speed and Mac-ness, Keywurl is a must-have. Keywurl is freeware, Mac OS X only.