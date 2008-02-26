Add Find-As-You-Type Search to Internet Explorer

Windows only: Get a find-as-you-type page search function in Internet Explorer that's almost identical to Firefox's long-touted feature with a free download from programmer Sven Groot. The IE add-on doesn't have much in the way of configuration options, but it adds an inline search bar in-between your address bar and tabs, jumping to words and phrases as you find them and turning red if it can't find the next letter. We've previously featured a similar add-on, but Groot's tool is updated for Vista support, as well as 64-bit downloaders. Find As You Type is a free download for Windows systems only.