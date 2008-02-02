Add Custom Items to Your Control Panel with YourCPL

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

yourcpl_cropped.jpgWindows only: Add any program on your system to your Windows Control Panel with YourCPL, a two-file utility that lets you put some of your more handy system tools into one place. YourCPL is actually two files, a text configuration file and a system-tweak you place in your "System" or "System32" folder. Add the paths to your programs in the configuration text, and they'll show up in Control Panel (but only on the first screen if you're using "Classic View.") YourCPL obviously requires a little digging to get in place, but you won't have to worry about borking your registry to do so—if you mess up, no harm, no foul. YourCPL is a free download and works with all versions of Windows.

YourCPL [via gHacks]

