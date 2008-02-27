Add an Interactive Address Book to your TiddlyWiki with twab

One of the best features of keeping a TiddlyWiki with you on any system—such as a GTD TiddlyWiki—is the ability to throw into it anything you come across, whether it's a task to do or a note about dinner. Now you can add organised, easily-imported contacts to that list through twab, a macro that plugs into any Tiddly-type page and can take in contacts from Google, Yahoo, Outlook, and MSN, as well as any others that export into Comma-Separated Value (CSV) format. The tabbed address book comes in a plain gray/dark-gray scheme, but changing those colours—and many more things about twab—is explained at the link below.