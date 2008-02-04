Achieve Morning Alertness Without Caffeine

How do you deal with morning grogginess without relying on caffeine? Productivity blogger Scott H. Young, who wakes up everyday at 5:30, offers his tips to achieve alertness in the morning. One suggestion he proposes is to turn on the lights in your room so that your body is tricked into thinking it's time to get up. It's also helpful to start your day with work that actively engages you. It's better to write, for example, than to read. Also, don't skip breakfast. It will throw your metabolism out of balance, so keep an eating schedule consistent.

Similarly, a regular sleeping schedule is highly recommended. Finally, turn up the volume. Listen to music that gets you moving or to an audiobook that brings forth some much-needed encouragement. With time, you will wean off of the caffeine and focus on more natural means to enjoy the waking hours. Photo by fortune cookie.