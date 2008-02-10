Achieve an Uninterrupted Night's Sleep

Since sleep deprivation can contribute to loss of productivity and crash your immune system, getting an uninterrupted night's sleep is a luxury you shouldn't pass up. One of the key tips requires discipline: put your clock on the bottom shelf. That way, the glow of the digital electronic display would not shine in your face and keep you up at night. By relocating your clock to a different area of your nightstand, if you do wake up, you'll be less stressed out that you're losing out on that important sleep.

Another way to wind down before bedtime is to spend a short period of time journaling the day's events to get all the thoughts off your mind. After all, you don't want to be kept awake because you're replaying the tape of the day's events in your head. How do you contribute to a great night's sleep? Share your tactics in the comments. Photo by littledan77.