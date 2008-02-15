Access All Your Online Accounts with PageOnce



Internet start page PageOnce aims to integrate all of your online accounts in one central location. Currently PageOnce can handle and display widgets monitoring everything from your social tools, like Gmail and Facebook, to financial tools, like your phone bill and your bank account. If handing banking passwords over to a start page startup makes your security-side wince, you're not really alone, but whether or not you're comfortable with that, the social aspects are still worthwhile. Any way you slice it you'll have to put some trust in PageOnce when you hand over any login credentials. That said, there's no question that the idea behind PageOnce—that you can access all of your online accounts from one central location—is a useful one. The site is currently in private beta, but if you're ready to give it a try you can start an account through a link on the TechCrunch post.