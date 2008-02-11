ABC TV changes its digital TV station numbers

The ABC has reset the numbering of its digital TV stations today - so if you have a digital TV, set top box, PVR or DVB tuner card, you'll need to set your device to rescan for channels. The ABC says the tweak was done to make the channel numbering more logical for viewers.
The channel changes are as follows:
If you watch digital TV through a pay TV service, you shouldn't be affected by the change. More information is available from the ABC's website.
Thanks for the tip, John!
I find this reordering of channel numbers annoying. I have found the Ten Network have changed their old channel 1, to be HD. Since I don't have HD this crashes my set top box each time. The new channel for standard digital is now 13. For me anyway. Confusing much?