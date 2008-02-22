The ABC will launch a mobile portal later this year which will give mobile phone users on any platform access to its TV, radio and online content. This news came from an interesting piece in the Oz which also said that Auntie is also introducing user-generated content across ABC websites, and a geographic search engine which will allow users to click on a map to access ABC content relevant to that locale.
The ABC will launch a mobile portal later this year which will give mobile phone users on any platform access to its TV, radio and online content. This news came from an interesting piece in the Oz which also said that Auntie is also introducing user-generated content across ABC websites, and a geographic search engine which will allow users to click on a map to access ABC content relevant to that locale.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink