So apparently Valentine's Day is a prime day for malware types to send out phishing emails - so if you get a romantically titled email from an unknown sender, chances are it's trying to infect you with the W32/Dorf-AW malware (also known as Storm). Either that or it's the true love of your dreams trying to e-hit on you. To delete, or not to delete. Tough one, eh?
