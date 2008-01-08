YouTorrent, Your New Favorite BitTorrent Site

Searching public BitTorrent sites for that special torrent can be challenging, particularly if you're looking for something more obscure. Web site YouTorrent simplifies the process by searching for torrents across the most popular BitTorrent sites in real-time, then dynamically returning and sorting the results by number of seeds. YouTorrent's results are fast and its pages are ad-free (for now). YouTorrent is reminiscent of previously mentioned Scrape Torrent, which does the same thing but has since turned into a pop-up blocker's nightmare. For the time being, YouTorrent is an excellent place to start your BitTorrent searches.