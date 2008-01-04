Your Favourite Self Improvement Book?

Walk into any bookstore and you're bound to see the "Self Help" section just bursting with titles boasting toothy-grinned gurus promising you happiness, riches, productivity, and enlightenment on their covers. I've got a love-hate relationship with self improvement books: most of the time I hate that I love them. I spent some time reading a relative's copy of Joel Osteen's Become a Better You this holiday season, and I feel weird admitting that I liked it, despite fundamental belief system differences with the guy. What self improvement books have you dug recently? You a Steven Covey/Tim Ferriss/David Allen/Brian Tracy fan? You working The Secret? You attend the church of Joel? Shout out your book recommendations in the comments.