Your Favourite Self Improvement Book?

osteen_sm.png Walk into any bookstore and you're bound to see the "Self Help" section just bursting with titles boasting toothy-grinned gurus promising you happiness, riches, productivity, and enlightenment on their covers. I've got a love-hate relationship with self improvement books: most of the time I hate that I love them. I spent some time reading a relative's copy of Joel Osteen's Become a Better You this holiday season, and I feel weird admitting that I liked it, despite fundamental belief system differences with the guy. What self improvement books have you dug recently? You a Steven Covey/Tim Ferriss/David Allen/Brian Tracy fan? You working The Secret? You attend the church of Joel? Shout out your book recommendations in the comments.

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    Tony Robbins "Awaken The Giant Within" all the way

    0
  • Andrew Guest

    SHAM : How the Self Help Movement made America Helpless, by Steve Salerno

    Read this, lose your illusions, and you won't waste your hard earned on most of the other recommendations.

    The only qualification most of these "gurus" have is that they can write well enough to get a book deal.

    0
  • Matt Emery Guest

    "The Road Less Travelled" is a book that needs a few days to absorb for each page read. It's an oldie but a goodie.

    0

