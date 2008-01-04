Walk into any bookstore and you're bound to see the "Self Help" section just bursting with titles boasting toothy-grinned gurus promising you happiness, riches, productivity, and enlightenment on their covers. I've got a love-hate relationship with self improvement books: most of the time I hate that I love them. I spent some time reading a relative's copy of Joel Osteen's Become a Better You this holiday season, and I feel weird admitting that I liked it, despite fundamental belief system differences with the guy. What self improvement books have you dug recently? You a Steven Covey/Tim Ferriss/David Allen/Brian Tracy fan? You working The Secret? You attend the church of Joel? Shout out your book recommendations in the comments.
Your Favourite Self Improvement Book?
Tony Robbins "Awaken The Giant Within" all the way