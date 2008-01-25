Write Better by Starting Early

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

morning_writing.jpgLeo Babauta, author of the oft-linked Zen Habits blog, has taken on the subject of writing, and writing productively, with a new blog project, Write to Done. Already up are a number of helpful posts, including one I can definitely relate to about the benefits of early-morning writing. To take full advantage of the wee hours, however, requires some prep work:

Research. Do your research the afternoon or evening before. That way, you're ready to write and don't have to be distracted by going online to look something up. Just look everything up the day before, and save it all to a text file, so you can write without having to go online.

From experience, having your topic—or your post ideas—laid out in front of you makes the early morning the best time to get more done, without distractions or other responsibilities tugging at your attention. Have your own best practices for getting your word work done? Share your tips in the comments.

How to Write First Thing in the Morning [Write to Done]

