Write a Cover Letter

letter_writing.jpgLooking for a job? Your cover letter, which is typically the first letter that any prospective employer reads, must be well-written. Ensure that your cover letter reflects that proper research was conducted into the job or industry. Boost your chances by writing about the company and detailing the value you can add to the available position based on your background or interests. Look at the qualifications listed on the job description and write check marks next to those requirements you meet. When writing the letter, make sure the letter is written professionally with the right heading elements. Briefly (in three to four paragraphs) explain how you meet the criteria for the job based on your research. Include a positive statement in the final paragraph of your letter that will prompt the employer to take action. After your letter is written, proofread carefully. Do not rehash your resume. Let the cover letter speak for itself. Since your resume is likely located on a stack among hundreds, avoid being wordy. Get to the point quickly and make yourself shine.

