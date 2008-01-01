Wrangle a Pay Rise from a Year-End Review



The New York Times' Career Couch section offers up a handy guide to the major do's and dont's of negotiating a raise during or after a year-end performance review. Along with best office practices like gathering a list of accomplishments and knowing your market worth, one source recommends avoiding putting any numbers on the table yourself:

Let your boss do it, said Michael Soon Lee, a negotiations consultant, martial artist and author of "Black Belt Negotiating." ... Letting the boss make the first suggestion sets the lower limit. "They can only go up from there," he said. "If your boss intended to give you an 8 percent raise and you suggest 6 percent, you can't change your mind and say, 'No, I meant 8 percent,'" he said.

