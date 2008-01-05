Wire Your Home On-the-Cheap with DIY Network Cables



The video demonstration above from electronics retailer TigerDirect details the relatively simple process of cutting your own Ethernet cables so you don't end up spending more than you need wiring your home or office (you also won't end up with 10 feet too much or a foot too little like you often will when you buy pre-cut). Wireless home networks are convenient, but if you regularly transfer large files or stream HD-quality video, nothing beats a solid wired network (which is why instead of using my laptop as a free Wi-Fi adapter for my Xbox 360 I ran wire under my floors so that my computer and Xbox at opposite ends of my home could communicate with lightning speed). Are you wired, wireless, or both? Let's hear your reasons in the comments.