Wii Tennis at the Australian Open Tennis

If tennis - of the real or Wii Sport variety - is your bag then you'll want to get along to the Nintendo Wii Lounge at the Australian Open tennis from next week. They'll be running daily Wii Tennis championships where you can win a Wii and have a chance at winning tickets to the Men's Final and a match against homegrown tennis champion Mark Philippoussis

The Open starts on Monday and runs until 27 January. The two highest ranking daily champions will playoff on the big screen in Garden Square at Melbourne Park, and the winner gets tickets to see the Men's Final and a playoff against Mark Philippoussis. I'm betting the 'pou will lose this one - unless he's also an airchair athlete, I reckon any console-jockey geek who plays him will have the upper hand. :)

