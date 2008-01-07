Wii Sports seemed like couch potato's dream come true - a console offering to help you get fit and active while playing games. But a new study sponsored by Nintendo itself says that the health benefits of playing Wii Sports have been somewhat exaggerated.The study, reported in the British Medical Journal, found that Wii Sports players used just 2% more energy than players of other video games - burning an extra 250 kJ per hour. Waa. :(

