Which online share trading broker do you trust?

The plunge in the stock market on Tuesday took its toll on online share trading brokers - the increased traffic flooded the sites and created access issues. The Australian reports that leading site CommSec was offline for half an hour. That's a huge no-no in stock trading, where up to the minute information and accessibility is a must.

I don't trade stocks online, but I'm curious to hear from readers who do - which online share trading broker do you use and trust? And did you notice how it performed under the strain on Tuesday?

