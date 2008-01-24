Which online share trading broker do you trust?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The plunge in the stock market on Tuesday took its toll on online share trading brokers - the increased traffic flooded the sites and created access issues. The Australian reports that leading site CommSec was offline for half an hour. That's a huge no-no in stock trading, where up to the minute information and accessibility is a must.
I don't trade stocks online, but I'm curious to hear from readers who do - which online share trading broker do you use and trust? And did you notice how it performed under the strain on Tuesday?

  • Paul Guest

    I use Pacific Trader which is basically a CFD platform. I also have a comsec account and it was terrible, while PT had no problems at all. What I love about Pacific Trader is they have no minimim commission on DMA CFD trades so I can do small trades that only cost me .1% commission. great when you are learning as you can buy very small parcels and pay $1 commission per $1000 parcel of shares.

    0
  • Sam Guest

    Paul: Does Pacific Trader charge monthly fees? Or Have a minimum number of transactions per year before adding fees?
    Thanks,
    -Sam

    0
  • TM Guest

    Hi Paul, what is the URL (link) of the Pacific Trader? Do you have to pay for using the platform and data facilities? Thanks!

    0

