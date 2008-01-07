Forget your waistline or learning to play the violin - how about making a new year's resolution to kick some of those terrible computing habits you've picked up over the years? It could be spending too much time web browsing, or (in my case) a critical failure to backup.

The Web Worker Daily blog has offered some suggestions for making your computing more secure in 2008 - including using a portable thumbdrive to backup your computer, and using a VPN when connecting to the internet from a public place.

It got me to thinking about the plans I'm making to improve my computing experience this year. On the agenda is setting up regular backups, and ensuring that my backups are done in such a way that system recovery would be quick and simple. I haven't yet decided if I want to backup to a hardware device or to an online service.

And, inspired by our very own Gina Trapani's Lifehacker book, I'm planning on setting up my computer to create automatic backups this year. I really like the idea of a computer which will wake itself up at 2am to run the backup program, then return to hibernate mode.

I'm also considering things like VPNs and encrypted emails, but I wonder whether those fall into the category of 'over the top' security.

So what's your computing new year's resolution? Do you have a plan for making your computing environment more secure (or more streamlined) this year? What do you think is good enough security, and what's over the top? Share in comments please.

