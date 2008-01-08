What's Your Biggest Energy Zapper?

Weblog Dumb Little Man offers tips for overcoming the stuff that sucks the energy right out of you: like lack of sleep and exercise, stress, sickness, dehydration, and toxic people. Just reading this list is draining, and it made me wonder what your productivity Kryptonite is.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Like everyone else on the internet, I've been fighting off a winter cold for weeks now, so that's been my biggest energy drain. How about you? How do you stamp out the stuff that sucks you dry? Tell us about it in the comments.