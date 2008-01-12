What's Your Favorite Workout Music?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

workout-music.pngThe New York Times sets its sites on the workout playlist, discussing how a good playlist is proven to improve your workouts and explaining what kind of song makes for a good workout song.

Generally speaking there is a science to choosing an effective exercise soundtrack, said Dr. Costas Karageorghis, an associate professor of sport psychology... One of the most important elements, Dr. Karageorghis found, is a song's tempo, which should be between 120 and 140 beats-per-minute, or B.P.M.

The science of the workout playlist is interesting, but in the end personal taste has a lot to do with it, so with that in mind, we want to to hear your favorite workout music. Give us your favorite tunes to exercise to in the comments—whether it's individual tracks or playlists. When you're done there, check out your fellow readers' favorite music for studying.

They're Playing My Song. Time to Work Out. [NYT]

  • jim Guest

    death metal is the BEST workout music
    but some thrash metal is good too, slayer is gr8 for warming up

