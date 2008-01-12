What's Your Favorite Workout Music?

The New York Times sets its sites on the workout playlist, discussing how a good playlist is proven to improve your workouts and explaining what kind of song makes for a good workout song.

Generally speaking there is a science to choosing an effective exercise soundtrack, said Dr. Costas Karageorghis, an associate professor of sport psychology... One of the most important elements, Dr. Karageorghis found, is a song's tempo, which should be between 120 and 140 beats-per-minute, or B.P.M.

